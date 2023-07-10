D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,314 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,389 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $38,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,758,969,000 after purchasing an additional 654,802 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after buying an additional 3,023,997 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,433,075,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $88.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.84. The stock has a market cap of $161.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.82.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

