D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,116,000 after buying an additional 207,099,787 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,324,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,985,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,794,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,512,000 after acquiring an additional 93,631 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,001,000 after acquiring an additional 85,184 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $203.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $209.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.