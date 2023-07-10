D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,358,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,206,000 after acquiring an additional 50,601 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in General Mills by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after buying an additional 1,051,169 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in General Mills by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,315,000 after buying an additional 211,645 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.24.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $75.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.16 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,673.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,897 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

