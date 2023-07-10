D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $5.22 Million Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,056 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 93.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 550 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 10.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,360.50.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $63.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.45. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

