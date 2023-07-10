D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $5.34 Million Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 279,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,237 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 192.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NLY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.69.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $19.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average is $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $27.96.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 38.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -115.56%.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Stories

