D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,521,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $102.29 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $107.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.09.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

