D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,931 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,918 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FCX opened at $38.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.76%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

