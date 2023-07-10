D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,793 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in GSK were worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in GSK by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 504.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 13.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $33.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.39. The company has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.68.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. GSK had a net margin of 47.85% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on GSK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,576.88.

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.