D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 187,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,703 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $7,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 167,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after buying an additional 49,364 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 83,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.4 %

ENB opened at $36.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average is $38.64. The company has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $45.21.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 295.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

