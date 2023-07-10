D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,194 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $6,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 66.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after buying an additional 25,004 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,996,000 after purchasing an additional 292,516 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $93.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.58. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

