D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 5,742 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,742 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.
Insider Activity at Carrier Global
Carrier Global Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $49.33 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $50.17. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70.
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Carrier Global Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.
Carrier Global Profile
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Carrier Global
- Gorilla Technology Skyrockets 124% On Smart Government Contract
- Why Buying The Dip In Alphabet (Google) Could Yield Big Returns
- EV Mixed Signals: Sales Are Rising, But Inventory Slower To Move
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.