D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 7,339 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,339 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after buying an additional 94,837 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,774,000 after buying an additional 146,936 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.7 %

CL opened at $75.59 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The stock has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $1,399,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $1,399,117.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $4,033,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,619 shares in the company, valued at $19,892,288.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

