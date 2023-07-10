Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,384,177,000 after buying an additional 1,595,344 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $2,057,164,000. Amundi raised its position in Danaher by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,852,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,321,312,000 after buying an additional 375,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Danaher by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,158,558,000 after buying an additional 2,169,134 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $233.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.17. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The company has a market capitalization of $171.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.88.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

