Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.68.
DAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at $832,568.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at $832,568.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $47.88 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $48.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day moving average of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31.
Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%.
Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.
