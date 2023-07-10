Delta Financial Group Inc. Acquires 39 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 166,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 72,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,798,000 after buying an additional 15,165 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,043,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $440.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $427.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.97. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $446.61.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.