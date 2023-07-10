Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,584 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $48.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.87.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

Devon Energy Profile



Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

