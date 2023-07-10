Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Cross Staff Investments Inc

Cross Staff Investments Inc trimmed its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,249 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 194.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 573,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,475,000 after acquiring an additional 378,590 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 368,272 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after acquiring an additional 69,819 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 470.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 52,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $48.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $78.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.87.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.