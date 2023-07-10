Dialight (OTCMKTS:DIALF) versus Hammond Power Solutions (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Financial Review

Hammond Power Solutions (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Free Report) and Dialight (OTCMKTS:DIALF – Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hammond Power Solutions and Dialight, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Hammond Power Solutions alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hammond Power Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dialight 0 1 0 0 2.00

Hammond Power Solutions currently has a consensus price target of C$29.00, indicating a potential downside of 22.25%. Given Hammond Power Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hammond Power Solutions is more favorable than Dialight.

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Hammond Power Solutions pays an annual dividend of C$0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Dialight pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Hammond Power Solutions pays out 59.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dialight pays out 61.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Hammond Power Solutions and Dialight’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hammond Power Solutions N/A N/A N/A C$0.39 95.64 Dialight N/A N/A N/A $0.24 10.82

Dialight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hammond Power Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.8% of Hammond Power Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Dialight shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hammond Power Solutions and Dialight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hammond Power Solutions N/A N/A N/A Dialight N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hammond Power Solutions beats Dialight on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hammond Power Solutions

(Free Report)

Hammond Power Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of various transformers in Canada, the United States, Mexico, India, and internationally. It offers custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers, standard electrical transformers, and wound magnetic products. The company also provides buck-boost, control, distribution, drive isolation, encapsulated, furnace, multi-pulse, pad mounted, regulating, and medium voltage distribution transformers, as well as reactors, active harmonic filters, dV/dT filters, and unitized substations. It serves renewable energy, commercial infrastructure, and industrial markets. Hammond Power Solutions Inc. was founded in 1917 and is based in Guelph, Canada.

About Dialight

(Free Report)

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and NSF linear; and wallpacks/bulkheads products. The company also provides lighting products for control systems and obstruction solutions. In addition, it offers signals and components, such as panel mount and circuit board indicators; and traffic, vehicle, and rail products. It serves heavy industry, pulp and paper, power generation, and oil and gas sectors. Dialight plc was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

