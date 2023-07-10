Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.42% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

