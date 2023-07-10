Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stake Boosted by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

NYSE DLR opened at $113.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.52, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $138.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 439.64%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

