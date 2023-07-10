Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854,975 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $332,276,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,807,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,350 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 321.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,101,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,582 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,765,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,000 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $52.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 186.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on D. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.09.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.