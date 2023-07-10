Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DCI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Donaldson stock opened at $61.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.27 and a 200-day moving average of $62.48. Donaldson has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Donaldson will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

In other Donaldson news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $1,498,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Donaldson news, Director Christopher M. Hilger purchased 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,953.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at $494,046.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $1,498,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,714.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,072,000 after buying an additional 97,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after buying an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Donaldson by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,900,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,203,000 after acquiring an additional 132,979 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,296,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,743,000 after acquiring an additional 197,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Donaldson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,784,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,905,000 after acquiring an additional 18,883 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

