Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Advisors LLC

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $89.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.75. The company has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $113.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

