Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:CEV)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0342 per share on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

CEV stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $156,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 121,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.