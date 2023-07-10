Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVF)

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock opened at $5.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $5.86.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 52.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 426,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 147,116 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 17.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 58,583 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 12,240 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.