EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NPO. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NPO opened at $132.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.07. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $77.69 and a twelve month high of $135.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,387,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 10.1% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 51,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.