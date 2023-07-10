EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NPO. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

EnPro Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NPO opened at $132.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.07. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $77.69 and a 1 year high of $135.16.

Institutional Trading of EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.40 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. EnPro Industries’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $673,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

