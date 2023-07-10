Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Receives $45.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.20.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Envista by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,702,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,208,000 after buying an additional 270,768 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Envista by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,013,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,292,000 after purchasing an additional 671,617 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Envista by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,058,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,003,000 after purchasing an additional 197,853 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Envista by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,578,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,845,000 after purchasing an additional 702,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Envista by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,209,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,915 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Envista stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42. Envista has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $43.29.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Envista had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Envista will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

