Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Equifax worth $20,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 105,549.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,543,825,000 after buying an additional 38,776,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,947,000 after acquiring an additional 155,572 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,202 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,226,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,808,000 after acquiring an additional 535,644 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,455,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $476,463,000 after acquiring an additional 62,568 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.20.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $225.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.47. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $238.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total value of $3,150,457.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total transaction of $3,150,457.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,482.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,180 shares of company stock worth $6,059,630 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

