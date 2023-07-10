Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ESP opened at $16.32 on Friday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $22.96.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

