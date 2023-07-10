Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Bought by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 15.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,662,000 after purchasing an additional 127,695 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,907,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 511,825 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Essential Utilities Trading Down 1.1 %

In related news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $52,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $326,184.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $39.15 on Monday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $52.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $726.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Essential Utilities

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.