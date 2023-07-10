Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Acquires 1,861 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 21,779 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 177,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,905,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $7,386,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 11,555 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MO opened at $46.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.17 and its 200 day moving average is $45.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $82.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

