Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Acquires 2,409 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays cut their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.31.

AT&T Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:T opened at $15.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $111.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.01. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.