Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,529 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 13,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 773,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 18,617 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Prostatis Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $34.28 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $36.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

