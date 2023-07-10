Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $164.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $178.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

