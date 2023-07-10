Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Buys 372 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $53.53 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $56.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.43. The stock has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

