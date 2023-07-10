Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 12,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $692.45 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $563.82 and a 52-week high of $837.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $75.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $748.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $758.44.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total value of $2,451,149.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $995,629.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total transaction of $2,451,149.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $995,629.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,860,460.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,770 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,902 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $857.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

