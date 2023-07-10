Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after buying an additional 900,154,588 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,665,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,264,000 after purchasing an additional 404,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,051,000 after purchasing an additional 90,483 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,519,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,833,000 after purchasing an additional 114,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,104,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,534,000 after purchasing an additional 66,263 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $200.53 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $203.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.53 and a 200 day moving average of $186.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.