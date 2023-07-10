Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after buying an additional 900,154,588 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,665,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,264,000 after purchasing an additional 404,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,051,000 after purchasing an additional 90,483 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,519,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,833,000 after purchasing an additional 114,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,104,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,534,000 after purchasing an additional 66,263 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $200.53 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $203.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.53 and a 200 day moving average of $186.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
