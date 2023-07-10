Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REGN. SVB Securities reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $875.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $953.00 to $720.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $857.05.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $692.45 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $563.82 and a 12-month high of $837.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $748.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $758.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total transaction of $2,451,149.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,629.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at $15,127,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total value of $2,451,149.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,629.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,770 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,902 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

