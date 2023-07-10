Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,596 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 69.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $44.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.84. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.