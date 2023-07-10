Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,169,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,645 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.8% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,087 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,744,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,522 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $272.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.06. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $276.14. The stock has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

