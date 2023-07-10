Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Has $644,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 264.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 18,217 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,037,000 after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $104.89 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $113.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.35. The firm has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

