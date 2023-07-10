Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Free Report) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC owned about 1.34% of Global X Alternative Income ETF worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 22,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $163,000.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Performance

ALTY opened at $11.18 on Monday. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $12.62. The company has a market cap of $36.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Alternative Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th.

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

