Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,426,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 959,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,992,000 after buying an additional 14,010 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,709,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,903,000 after buying an additional 394,278 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 545,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,852,000 after buying an additional 58,728 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $31.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.35. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $33.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

