Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HDV opened at $99.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.76. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $109.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

