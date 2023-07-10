Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock opened at $197.07 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

