Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Lowers Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC decreased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in CME Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in CME Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.30.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $181.95 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $211.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

