Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $50.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $52.97.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

