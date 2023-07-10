Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of PetMed Express as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in PetMed Express by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in PetMed Express by 455.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of PetMed Express by 2,023.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of PetMed Express by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

PetMed Express Price Performance

Shares of PETS stock opened at $13.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $277.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 656.83 and a beta of 0.62. PetMed Express, Inc. has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $24.01.

PetMed Express Dividend Announcement

PetMed Express ( NASDAQ:PETS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $62.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.93 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,003.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PETS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PetMed Express from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About PetMed Express

(Free Report)

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.