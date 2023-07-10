Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,595 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 2.2% of Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of VGT opened at $435.48 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $447.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $415.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

